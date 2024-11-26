RICHMOND COUNTY — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Nov. 15 more than $129 million in food assistance has been distributed to more than one million children and families during the first SUN Bucks summer in North Carolina.

“Too many children face food insecurity in North Carolina, particularly children who rely on school meals during the academic year,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “This program bridged the summer gap and helped families access nutritious food they need to thrive.”

North Carolina is one of only three states in the Food and Nutrition Services Southeast Region who took advantage of the new U.S. Department of Agriculture program this year. SUN Bucks, also referred to as Summer EBT, provided grocery-buying benefits to qualifying families with school-aged children during the summer months. Families received a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child, a critical benefit for the 1 in 5 children in North Carolina who live in households without consistent access to food.

“Healthy food is key to overall health and well-being,” said NC Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody H. Kinsley. “The SUN Bucks program fed one million children in North Carolina this summer — helping their growth and development. I’m proud of our team and our partners for working quickly and creatively to make this possible.”

The 2024 North Carolina SUN Bucks program was a cross-sector collaboration between USDA, NCDHHS and the NC Department of Public Instruction. The program was made possible by philanthropic partners who stepped in to help cover the administrative cost of the program, including the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, Smithfield Foods, The Leon Levine Foundation, Dogwood Health Trust, Cone Health Foundation and Brighthouse Financial.

Looking ahead to 2025, NCDHHS has already begun laying the groundwork for another impactful year of SUN Bucks. With aspirations to reach even more families and continue bolstering local economies, NCDHHS is seeking sustainable funding to ensure the program can continue each year. SUN Bucks will need financial support from the legislature and partners to administer the program for 2025 and beyond.

Information for Families

The application period for SUN Bucks 2024 closed on Aug. 31, 2024. The first round of issuances went in June to families who were automatically eligible for the program based on their enrollment in Food and Nutrition Services and other programs.

SUN Bucks benefits from Summer 2024 expire 122 days after their “Available” date and can’t be replaced. Please go to the SUN Bucks website to learn more about how to find your benefit “Available” date and the expiration date, check your remaining balance and manage your account.

NCDHHS offers several programs to support individuals’ access to healthy food, including Food and Nutrition Services and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. For more information about the FNS program, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/fns; visit www.ncdhhs.gov/ncwic to learn more about WIC. To apply for FNS benefits online, visit epass.nc.gov.

To learn more about additional food resources, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/foodresources.