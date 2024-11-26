RICHMOND COUNTY — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Energy Assistance Program will begin accepting applictions from older adults 60 and older or people with disabilities receiving services through the NCDHHS Division of Aging on Dec. 2, 2024.

The federally funded program helps low-income households with a one-time payment sent directly to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of warming their homes during the cold weather months.

Low Income Energy Assistance Program payments will be distributed automatically to heating vendors beginning in December 2024 if a member of the household meets the following three requirements:

Is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the NCDHHS Division of Aging,

Currently receives Food and Nutrition Services and

Received a LIEAP payment during the 2023-2024 season.

Households meeting the requirements for the automatic payment are being notified of their eligibility through November 2024 and do not need to re-apply for LIEAP. Any household with a person 60 or older or with a disability and is receiving services through the Division of Aging who did not receive notice of an automated payment, can apply online at epass.nc.gov. Applicants can also call their county department of social services to apply by phone, in person or print a paper application from epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at their county department of social services.

To be eligible for the LIEAP program, a household must:

• Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility requirements,

• Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit, and

• Be responsible for their heating cost.

Beginning Jan. 2, 2025, all other eligible households who meet the eligibility requirements may begin applying. Applications will be accepted from Jan. 2, 2025, to March 31, 2025, or until funds are exhausted.

Last year, the LIEAP program provided approximately $48 million to help more than 134,000 households pay their heating bills from December 2023 through March 2024. For more information on the program and eligibility, visit the NCDHHS website.