Hoffman celebrates the end of Summer Senior Enrichment program

HOFFMAN – After more than five years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last Saturday’s Senior Citizens Summer Enrichment Close Out Banquet seemed more of a debutantes’ ball than the end of senior summer programs.

Signifying the end is just the beginning, attending seniors dressed to the nines during the event inside the Hoffman Recreational Complex, where they each received a proper introduction to more than 50 in attendance.

“It was hard work. I’m 71 years old, but when I saw them dance it felt like I was 16,” Hoffman City Councilman Daniel T. Kelly said. “… I always say, I’d like to leave this place a little bit better than I found it. That’s all I want to do with Hoffman – make it a little bit better, and whatever I have to do to do that, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Hoffman City Clerk Bessie Sinclair-Bell served as the mistress of ceremony last Saturday with Kelly lending a hand in various roles throughout the evening. Sinclair-Bell credited Mayor Karla Bostick for spearheading a push to return the senior enrichment program from its COVID induced hiatus.

“We need a program in Hoffman for our seniors, and in the surrounding areas. They just need an outlet, and I hope we can continue doing things in the future, whether it’s weekly or monthly, whatever,” Bostick said.

Throughout the summer, participants of the senior enrichment program took part in a variety of activities from crafts, fishing, cookouts or just getting together to watch a movie. Although seemingly innocuous from afar, activities such as playing bingo, going out to eat or practicing the electric slide before putting their skills on display at last Saturday’s gala created a community among Senior Citizens Enrichment program participants and facilitators.

“We worked as a team. [Bostick] is new as the mayor, and I’m new as the town clerk, but [Kelly] has made us feel really at home,” Sinclair-Bell said.

With the summer enrichment program now in the books, thanks to the strong turnout, Sinclair-Bell said the Town of Hoffman is already planning to return in 2025 with more events and continue improving the welfare of Hoffman’s senior citizens and surrounding communities.

“They’re glad we’re doing it. They’re glad we started it back. Anything they can do to help, they will. That’s why they came out to support us. We did it two nights a week – Tuesday and Thursday. We had a great time,” Kelly said.