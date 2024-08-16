The Richmond Senior High School Football Team has just one more preseason tilt before things get real next Friday against Seventy-First High School.

Although no one kept an official score, the Raiders put 19 points on the scoreboard during a scrimmage against Southern Garner with the defense providing much of the highlights.

“The big thing was just making adjustments for what [Southern Garner] was going to do. You don’t really gameplan for scrimmages, but making those adjustments, seeing what they’re lining up in and doing it on the fly and just really competing against a different color jersey. I really appreciated South Garner coming down. They are a really well-coached team,” RSHS coach Brad Denson said. “They have some great players running around. I’m really proud of where we are at with our guys right now … Obviously, we have to get rid of the turnovers and cut down on penalties, because those will get you beat quick.”

Despite neither team keeping statistics nor running any exotic plays or formations, Tuesday seemed more of a prelude for what’s ahead than a demonstration of the Raiders’ talent. Although an exhibition, the scrimmage did feature a few notable highlights, including a 70-yard TD pass from quarterback Evan Hodges to receiver Keonta Pegues, a double-digit, multiple-tackle-breaking run for a touchdown by running back Tyrese Collins and countless tackles for loss and turnovers from the defense, which kept Garner Southern off of the proverbial scoreboard.

“We just had a lot of new [starters] but I felt like once they got going, they had it, and nothing could stop us,” Pegeus said.

Friday, the Raiders head on the road for the Dillon High School Jamboree where they will take on West Florence. Following Friday’s exhibition, they return to Rockingham for four more days of preparation before opening the season against perennial powerhouse Seventy-First High School. Kickoff for Friday’s game is at 7 p.m., but the RSHS junior varsity will get their first taste of the Falcons 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Despite facing a formidable opponent to open the season, Denson remains confident in his team after what he saw Monday, especially his defense.

“There is a lot of confidence going forward with those guys, especially with that front seven. It’s going to be pretty good. We have a lot of older guys back there (in the secondary) that will really help them out,” Denson said.