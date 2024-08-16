Time runs out as family can’t agree on sale

The Rockingham City Council approved demolishing two dilapidated homes belonging to the same estate during Tuesday’s meeting.

The Council unanimously approved demolishing two homes at 615 Rockingham Road and 617 Rockingham Road after the owners could not bring the properties up to code.

“I could have had this on the council agenda six months ago, but I delayed it in the hopes they would work out something and the city would not have to tear these properties down,” Rockingham Assistant City Manager John R. Massey said.

The properties belong to the estate of Mattie C. Thomas. Last November, city building inspectors initiated minimum housing hearings for both properties last November, issuing notices to the heirs via certified mail, and advertised the hearing in the Daily Journal. Last February, after none of the heirs chose to attend the meeting, city officials moved forward with an order to bring the properties up to code or the city would demolish them. The notification came and went without objection, prompting Massey to request further action.

“These are owned by the same family. It’s in an estate. We started the condemnation process back in November of 2023. We had some contact with several of the owners, and they expressed an interest in selling the property. They had a willing buyer, but they could not get all of the family in agreement to sell the property,” Massey said.

Massey later added both homes fell into disrepair. Photos included in the city council agenda packet seem to indicate weather-related damage to the floors, walls and ceilings of both homes, debris strewn about the properties, as well as signs of vagrants coming in and out of the homes.

“We have to do so now … Both of them are unsecured. Vagrants have been wandering in and out. You (the council) can see the condition. Our recommendation is you approve the demolition ordinance for both properties,” Massey said.

The Council unanimously approved the demolition of both properties. To recoup expenses from the demolition costs, the city will place liens on both lots.

The Council also: