Seniors prepare parking spots before their last first day of school

An old tradition made its triumphant return as Richmond Senior High School seniors prepared their parking spaces for their final first day of school.

After foregoing parking lot painting for the past two years, the RSHS Class of 2025 returned the tradition with many seniors, as well as accompanying friends and family, working on their spots into the early evening hours Wednesday.

“The rain messed it all up the first time, so I had to go back through and work on all of it again. It’s heavy, outdoor paint,” RSHS Senior Cate Kinsey said. “… I’m excited to graduate. It doesn’t feel real though. They had [decorating senior spaces] a couple of years ago, but they stopped doing it. They brought it back this year for our class. It’s cool.”

Fellow RSHS Class of 2025 seniors Kiera Murray and Talaya McDonald began working on their projects early Wednesday afternoon, in spite of the sweltering summer heat. Both Murray and McDonald said students must first have their packing spot designs approved by school administrators, but once given the go-ahead many seniors got to work ahead of the August 26 first day of school.

“It’s hot. It takes a lot of work and dedication. We’ve been here since Tuesday painting the spots. It rained on us hard,” Murray said.

For Murray, although grateful for the summer break, she can’t wait for her last first day of school with her fellow seniors.

“It can’t wait to see everybody. I think it’s cool knowing it’s how last first day of school. I feel like it’s going to be good,” Murray said.