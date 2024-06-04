HAMLET – Dozens of Kayaks filled Hamlet City Lake for the second annual Paddles for Paws cruise, which raised money for Richmond County Operation Fix.

While the inaugural Paddles for Paws launched amidst rainy weather last September, partly cloudy skies and a cool breeze greeted last Saturday’s participants, who made a lap around Hamlet City Lake before begging to return to the boat dock just before noon last Saturday.

“It was a really pretty day today. It was beautiful. We had a pretty good crowd come, and now we’re going to go get pizza,” said Allison Story, event organizer and founder of Richmond County Operation Fix. “… The money we raised with this one is going to offset the cost of male dog neuters. Ruest Realty sponsored the event … All of the money we raise today is going to offset the cost of male dog neuters. It’s normally $80 for the public, and we’re only charging $50, so fix your pets.”

Another departure from the inaugural event was a location change. After feeling some potential participants felt intimidated by paddling on Pee Dee River, Story chose to relocate to the calmer Hamlet City Lake, which allowed participants to merge their kayaks for snacks on the water, complements of Richmond County Operation, before ending the day with a trip back to the recently renovated Hamlet boat dock and adjoining facilities.

“It was a super relaxing day. It was very much a reset for all of us. This past year was chaotic for all of us in the group. Everybody has been exhausted this year. This was just a little bit of nature therapy. I could take a nap now. I’m very relaxed,” Story said. “It’s just been good. We sat out there and admired what we have. Everybody says there’s nothing to do in Richmond County. Meanwhile, we have kayaking, a pop-up event – walking trails. We have plenty of stuff to do here. You just have to look around.”

Due to the success of last Saturday’s event, Story said she is already in the process of planning another kayaking event. However, she hopes for something a little different than Saturday’s relaxing morning cruise.

“I think we’re going to do it a little more often. We’re planning on something in the next few months for a moonlight kayaking event with the City of Hamlet. We’re going to do that, and you can decorate your kayak with glow sticks. We’ll hopefully do it on a full moon, so we can have a little bit of light and have a good time,” Story said.

Although using Saturday as a way for Richmond County Operation Fix supporters and volunteers to collectively catch their breaths, the organization has multiple fundraisers coming up including a Father’s Day Online Auction and a fundraiser at Tropical Smoothie June 26 from 5 to 8 p.m., where a portion from the proceeds of all sales will go to Operation Fix. Those looking to find out the latest news and upcoming events, or to make a donation, check out the Richmond County Operation Fix Facebook page or its website – RCOfix.com.

“You can set up reoccurring payments for donations or you can set up your spay or neuter on that website,” Story said.