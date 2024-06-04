SOUTHERN PINES: The O’Neal School Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Dr. William Dale McInnis has been named the next head of school. O’Neal Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Lynda Acker stated, “The Board unanimously agreed that Dr. McInnis is the ideal candidate for O’Neal’s next head of school.” Stan Bradshaw, Chair of the O’Neal Search Committee added, “His experience as an effective leader, administrator, and educator will benefit our faculty, staff, and students.”

Dr. McInnis has 32 years of experience in education working in the North Carolina Community College System. Most recently, he served as president at Richmond Community College for 14 years. Dr. McInnis said, “I am excited at the prospect of helping to build on the School’s excellent reputation and brand and rich history of success.”

Dale has a record of proven financial, personnel, and operational skills. His passion for helping students and expanding minds and futures is strong. He has a doctorate in education from NC State University and a master’s in business administration from Campbell University. Dale has served on several state-wide committees for the North Carolina Community College System including funding formula, faculty salary reviews, and strategic planning.

McInnis is expected to begin his tenure as head of school following his retirement from Richmond Community College.

