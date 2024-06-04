Alpha Mu Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority, Inc. sponsored its 56th Cinderella Ball at Wayman Chapel Faith Center located in Hamlet last Friday.

The ball was attended by proud family members and friends of the five beautiful young ladies and handsome escorts.

As the beautiful young ladies entered the venue, they were met by their handsome escorts and led to the stage to salute the 2020 Queen, Anilah Michelle David and her escort, Destian Dunn. After the crowning of the new 2024 Queen, June’ Lorraine McNeil, the participants celebrated with a beautiful waltz and grand march throughout the venue.

Prior to the Ball, the young ladies participated in numerous social, cultural and educational events throughout the community. The first activity that involved the young ladies and their moms was February 17. All attendees dressed in their “Sunday Best” for a “Mother/Daughter Tea”, where they were given a history lesson on ‘tea parties’ by chapter member Bernice Sims-Royster. Annie Harden taught the girls and their moms to make beautiful hats that were worn while they sampled different kinds of tea.

March 9, representatives from Richmond County Hospice met with the girls to discuss the importance of volunteerism and community service. At the end of the discussion, the girls presented the representatives with several boxes filled with items donated by their families and chapter members. The boxes contained items that could be useful to family members visiting hospice patients, especially those who stay overnight. The young ladies were extremely proud of their contributions.

The girls also attended “Circus, Dance, Music! Rooted: The Story of Dreams” at Cole Auditorium March 28.

May 25, the girls were invited to participate in a Stem Program Event at Dobbins Heights Community Center, presented by chapter member Annie Harden. They used 3D printing to create functional Glam-Bots.

This year’s 2024 Queen is June’ Lorraine McNeil. She is the daughter of Riqu’ita Quick McNeil and Cedric McNeil. She was escorted by Ja’Marion Huntley and sponsored by Vanessa Tillman.

A’Lexyss Faith Hyde is the Maid of Honor. She is the daughter of Kiara Hyde. She was escorted by her brother, Maverick Parker and sponsored by Regina Wall.

The first Attendant is Armoni Ya’von Everett. She is the daughter of Kayisha McCall and Howard Everett. She was escorted by Aiden Daniel Fairley and sponsored by Sandra Smith.

The second attendant is Davionna Caileen Pickett. She is the daughter of David and Coretta Pickett. She was escorted by Jay’den Bloomfield and sponsored by Dorothy Little.

The third attendant is Saniya Tamar Carey. She is the daughter of Shatef and Shaquina Carey. She was escorted by Johnathan Terry and sponsored by Orga Ellerbe.

The Alpha Mu Chapter has sponsored this beautiful event for 56 years. Girls ages 7 to 12 are given the opportunity to raise money to compete for the title of ‘Miss Cinderella’. The funds raised are used to establish 529 College Savings Plans for each young lady. Additionally, all former Cinderellas and escorts that participated in a Cinderella Ball are eligible to apply for a scholarship during their senior year of high school, early college or the completion of a dual enrollment program. The sorority also monetarily supports a host of other local and national non-profit organizations.

Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority, Inc. is a non-profit service organization of professional/business women geared to fulfilling the interests and talents of women. The Alpha Mu Chapter, located in Rockingham, is one of more than 30 chapters located throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and Northeastern parts of the United States. The purpose of the sorority is to provide services and resources to the community, provide leadership development of members, increase cultural awareness and provide opportunities for networking among women of similar interests.

Members of Alpha Mu are Sandra Smith, Kay Morman, Annie Harden, Vanessa Tillman, Lettie Sturdivant, Angela Hope, Trendee Bostick, Orga Ellerbe, Cynthia Stanback, Bernice Sims-Royster, Luredean Ellerby, Regina Wall, Yvonne Rush-Wright, Jessica Sawyer Horne, Betty Clapp, Achah Mitchell, Shirlyn Morrison-Sims, Lirosia Wall and Dorothy Little.