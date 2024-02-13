Monroe Avenue, Mineral Springs, Cordova Middle, Hamlet Middle and the Ninth Grade Academy exceeded their expected academic growth for the 2022-23 school year. Principals at these schools were recognized by the Richmond County Board of Education at their February meeting.

Fairview Heights, LJ Bell, West Rockingham, Rockingham Middle and Richmond Early College were recognized by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for academic growth in reading, math, and science during the 2022-23 school year. REaCH also had a 100% graduation rate last school year.

Richmond County Schools recognized Gema Rodriguez Sousa for winning the Martin Luther King Jr. Poster Contest. Not pictured is Keely Haggerty.