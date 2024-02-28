ROCKINGHAM — An adult has been charged with trespassing for their involvement in an altercation on a Richmond County Schools bus.

“School and county administration were immediately notified of an altercation on a Richmond County Schools bus last Thursday morning,” shared Richmond County Schools in a press release. “RCS conducted a thorough review of the incident including reviewing bus camera footage, speaking with students and parents of those involved and working with local law enforcement.”

In a video shared with the Daily Journal, there appear to be at least three separate skirmishes on the bus involving about ten female students in the one-minute recording. Multiple students are seen fighting on the ground with vicious hair-pulling.

“Y’all fighting over nothing,” can be heard multiple times in the video.

