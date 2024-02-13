ROCKINGHAM — Philadelphia United Methodist Church will be holding two upcoming events for the community.

On Feb. 24, Philadelphia United Methodist Church will have a Night of Honor recognizing Kay Morman, Linda Douglas, Clifton Broady, Henry Covington and Johnny Morman. A $15 donation will go toward the Philadelphia Scholarship Fund. This even twill be held at the Dobbins Heights Community Center from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

On February, 25., PUMC will hold a Black History Month program at 11:00 a.m. Kris Terry, a senior at North Carolina A&T State University, will be the guest speaker. Terry majors in Computer Graphics Technology with a focus in UX/UI Design. After graduation, Terry hopes to purse a career in Data Science to help change the way society interacts with technology.