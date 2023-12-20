ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Raiders Football Head Coach Bryan Till resigned from his position on Tuesday.

Richmond County Schools confirmed his resignation. Till has been the head coach for seven seasons, amassing a record of 55-23. Till said he really enjoyed his time leading the Raiders.

“We had some great players who contributed to that and a lot of great coaches that worked with us,” Till said. “We’re appreciative of all of that time and talent, especially the kids during that time.”

A few highlights from Till’s tenure were winning the conference four times and making it to the semi-finals in 2019 after posting a 13-1 record. The Raiders entered the playoffs in every season under Till.

Last season, the Raiders finished at 5-6 for the second consecutive season. They lost in the first round of the playoffs to Leesville 27-0.

“While I was there we had a winning record against the Scots, which for me, being the coach of Richmond, is something that I’m proud of,” Till said.

Till wanted to thank the community and school administration for all of the support he’s received over the last seven years. Till is currently exploring some options that are closer to home for him, and he said he looks forward to his daughter starting Kindergarten next year.

“I think there’s a lot of kids coming back and a lot of really really good football players,” Till said. “The future is really bright. You look at the middle schools, and what the youth leagues doing and the success of Raider Elite last year… I think the sky is still the limit for the Richmond Raiders.”

Till stated that a strong foundation has been established for the next head coach to build on.

“The only thing that’s unfortunate is not having a state championship [some other long-time head coaches] during that time. God has still blessed us with some great seasons,” Till concluded. “But I would say it’s a great place with a lot of tradition. It’s an honor to be a part of that tradition for whoever gets that job. It was an honor for me and I know it will be an honor for the next guy too.”

