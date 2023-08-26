The Richmond Raiders are still seeking their first win of the season heading into their third-matchup this Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Raiders offense was held to zero for the first three quarters in their 13-50 loss to the Butler Bulldogs Friday night.

Butler started off hot, with two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. It was in the second quarter where things really started to unravel for the Raiders. Two consecutive punt returns from midfield vaulted the Raiders to a commanding 27-0 lead.

Leading at halftime 34-0, the Bulldogs rattled off two more touchdowns and a safety. It was a snappy game, with both teams alternating possession rapidly. Each team had the ball four times in the first quarter alone, and each attempt to gain yards rarely eclipsed the 2:15 mark. It wasn’t until a late fourth quarter drive by the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter that resulted in just over five minutes of possession.

With a large deficit, quarterback Evan Hodges carried the ball into the endzone for a short gain. The highlight for the raiders was a 56 yard gain with a bomb from Hodges to wide receiver JV Drake in the fourth quarter. The Raiders had 123 passing yards for the night, doubling the number form Butler. Hodges completed 8 of his 17 pass attempts.

The Raiders improved on the time of possession battle from the season opener. The offense maintained the ball for just over 27 minutes, leading the Bulldogs by seven minutes. Third-down efficiency continued to be a problem. The Raiders only converted two of their 14 third down opportunities, and never attempted a fourth down.

Two fumbles also were costly mistakes, as well as 80 total penalty yards. The Raiders were outmatched in the running game, totaling on 54 yards against Butler’s 198.

The Raiders will seek their first W this Friday with a matchup against Cardinal Gibbons in Raleigh.

