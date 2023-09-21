ROCKINGHAM — USA Concerts & Events is thrilled to unveil the eagerly awaited Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival, featuring headliners Bailey Zimmerman & Ernest, set to ignite the stage at the prestigious Rockingham Speedway (2152 N US Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379) on November 17th & 18th. This exceptional musical extravaganza will also showcase performances by Mike., Chase Matthew, Josh Ross, Jake Worthington, Jon Langston, and DJ Cliffy D.

Enhanced Venue Experience: Hosting Tailgate N’ Tallboys Music Festival at Rockingham Speedway is an exciting development that underscores our commitment to enhancing the festival experience. This new venue offers upgraded parking and camping facilities, ensuring the utmost convenience and comfort for all festival-goers. We understand the importance of providing an exceptional atmosphere for our dedicated fans, and this location allows us to do just that.

Maxxed Diesel Presents: The South’s Largest Car/Truck Show and Concert Series – Tailgate N’ Tallboys has partnered with Maxxed Diesel to present the South’s Largest Car/Truck Show and Concert Series. This event welcomes a diverse array of vehicles, including cars, lifted and lowered trucks, jeeps, SXS, and custom golf carts. Witness the best of the best from across the USA & Canada compete while enjoying performances by some of the music industry’s top Billboard artists. The event will feature a designated Burn Out Pit, Slide Pit, and Truck Pull areas, along with numerous vendors offering special event pricing and a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the week.

Tickets are available now at www.TailgateNTallboys.com.

