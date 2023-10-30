Home News In step, motion and rhythm News In step, motion and rhythm October 30, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The 30th Annual Viking Classic Marching Band Competition took place on Saturday in Union County and the Raiders put on a spectacular performance. ❮ ❯ The 30th Annual Viking Classic Marching Band Competition took place on Saturday in Union County and the Raiders put on a spectacular performance. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival announce exciting lineup at Rockingham Speedway ‘Attention to detail’ raises Raider vocal ensemble to distinction Trust, understanding, teamwork: A formula for building a music community View Comments Rockingham clear sky enter location 3.6 ° C 6.2 ° 1.7 ° 76 % 0.5kmh 10 % Wed 6 ° Thu 8 ° Fri 11 ° Sat 14 ° Sun 9 °