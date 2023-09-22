September 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:06 a.m., officers responded to Fenton St. following a report of a suspect stealing a firearm, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Quality Convenience on W Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect attempting to pass a counterfeit bill. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGAM — At 12:51 p.m., officers responded to Fairfield Inn & Suites following a report of drugs left in a hotel room. The case is active.

September 15

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:13 p.m., officers responded to Holiday Restaurant following a report of a suspect stealing a victim’s wallet, currency, and credit cards, valued at $625. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:40 p.m., officers responded to Fayetteville Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing a firearm, valued at $158.88. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:41 p.m., officers responded to La Cabana Restaurant following a report of a fight. The Rockingham Police Department charged an undisclosed individual with intoxicated and disruptive, and resisting a public officer.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:47 p.m., deputies responded to Aleo Third Ave. following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing assorted clothes, valued at $50. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Tina Rushing with breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:24 p.m., deputies responded to Richmond Senior High on N US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect riding a dirtbike on school property. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged David Williams with resisting a public officer, and second degree trespassing.

September 16

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:36 a.m., officers made a traffic stop on Rockingham Rd. The Rockingham Police Department charged Derrick Wall with driving under the influence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:42 p.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect stealing an Iphone, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:35 p.m., officers responded to St. John’s Cir. following a report of two subjects causing a disturbance. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to ER Corner Store on Mill Rd. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trenton Jones with possession of a firearm by a felon, altering/removing a gun’s serial number, and carrying a concealed gun.

HAMLET — At 10:22 p.m., deputies responded to E US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a storage building. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:44 p.m., deputies responded to Aleo Third Ave. following a report of damage to a window, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:27 p.m., deputies respoded to Cabel Dr. following a report of a suspect taking a car without permission, valued at $8,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:10 p.m., officers responded to W Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect stealing a 24 pack of Corona, valued at $31.49. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to E Broad Ave. following a report of a suspect selling stolen jewelry, valued at $340. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:18 p.m., officers responded to Budget Inn on S Hancock St. following a report of suspect pointing a firearm at a victim. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:29 p.m., officers responded to Harbor Freight following a report of a suspect stealing a power inverter and welder, valued at $989.98. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

September 17

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:35 a.m., deputies responded to Mill Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and damaging a wooden front door, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other thand arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:41 p.m., officers responded to Bunker St. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a vehicle, and stealing a cell phone, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:17 a.m., deputies responded to Sandhill Game Management Rd. following a report of a dog damaging a victim’s car, valued at $2,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:14 a.m., officers responded to the Tobacco Mart on S Long Dr. following a report of a disturbance. The suspect left in a grey car and officers initiated a traffic stop on E Washington St. The Rockingham Police Department charged an undisclosed individual with carrying a concealed weapon.

September 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:44 p.m., officers responded to 3rd Ave. Pee Dee following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s vehicle without permission, valued at $700. The case is active.

September 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:26 p.m., officers responded to Cabel Dr. following a report of a suspect taking $750 under false pretense. The case is inactive.

September 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:17 a.m., officers responded to Walmart following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s pocketbook and cash, and using their credit card, valued at $327. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:47 a.m., officers responded to Woodland Dr. following a report of a suspect using a fraudulent check. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:45 p.m., officers responded to Bunker St. following a report of a suspect taking $30 under false pretense. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., officers responded to Convenience Corner on S Hancock St. following a report of a suspect stealing lottery scratch off tickets, valued at $100,000. The case is active.

September 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:29 a.m., officers responded to Hinson Lake Rd. following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing kitchen knives, and a saw blade. The case is active.