ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Community Theatre will perform the radio-play version Dickens’ A Christmas Carol just in time for the holiday season.

The 1940’s radio play will be performed in under an hour, plus a 15 minute intermission between the two acts.

“The actors are fantastic and the crew is great,” said theatre director Merrie Dawkins. “People can come in and enjoy the play and be home before they know it.”

All of the familiar characters from the classic A Christmas Carol will be appearing in this iteration. The Richmond Community Theatre has performed this play three times before in its storied history.

Auditions began in mid-October for this play.

There is a cast of 15 people for the production. Each cast member plays other characters besides their main role.

“I was looking for a Christmas play to do and wanted to do something that people would be familiar with,” Dawkins said. “This is a perfect story for the whole family that is just done a bit differently.”

Previous plays typically start at 7:30 p.m., but this play will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will premiere on Dec. 9-11 and Dec. All Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:00 p.m. Sunday performances will begin at 3:00 p.m.

The Cast:

Bill Cleveland — Scrooge

Lance Barber — Announcer

Dean Jenks — Bob Crachett

Darla Lovin — Mrs. Crachett

Anna Sulyma — Belle

Cleve Baxley — Marley

Alex Hill — Ghost of Christmas Past

Gavin Applewhite — Ghost of Christmas Present

Aidan Davis — Tiny Tim

Doug Smith — Feezewig

Emily Westcott — Widow Krook

Lily Wilson — Fan

Denise Vickers Lynch — Fred’s Wife

Sam Arnold — Charity Man

Autumn Shepherd — Sound Effects

Noah Goodman — Music Director

