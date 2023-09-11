WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre is readying for the 2023-24 Season with the comedy Pageant Play opening this weekend. Pageant Play written by Mark Setlock and Matthew Wilkas, is a hilarious spoof of the sometimes terrifying and surreal world of child pageants.

Pinky Corningfield will do anything to make sure that her little angel wins the ultimate title, Supreme Queen. When Marge and her daughter Puddle, newcomers to the pageant circuit, show up and start stealing all the glory, an all-out war ensues. Pinky, along with her minions, Bob and Bobby, use some unorthodox methods to ensure that her darling daughter Chevrolet is victorious.

Director Tommy Wooten has put together an all-local cast. Amanda Traywick stars as Pinky, Jason Price as Bobby, Chipper Long as Bob, and making her stage debut as Marge is Brittany Price. The show runs September 15-24, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 3PM. This show contains adult language and situations. Tickets can be purchased at ansoniatheatre.com or at 704-694-4950