The set for the Richmond Community Theatre’s next play, “The Ladybug Inn: Your Bathrobe’ll Be in the Mail Tuesday.”

ROCKINGHAM — “The Ladybug Inn: Your Bathrobe’ll Be in the Mail Tuesday” will premiere at the Richmond Community Theatre next weekend.

It’s the first time that the Theatre will perform a play that is set in Richmond County.

The play, written by Katie Ashlyn Collins, follows Billie, played by Trish McGee, who struggles with taking over the family business.

In the middle of this struggle, Hurricane Florence strikes the small town of Hamlet, where Billie and the other guests in the inn are confronted by instability as they’re stuck inside.

“It’s a sweet, gentle comedy about coming of age,” said Theatre Director Merrie Dawkins. “This play shows us that even in uncertain circumstances, people can pull together. We as a county can do the same thing.”

The cast has been working hard for four days a week for the past five weeks. They have one final week of practice before the premiere. Dawkins, who will be making her first on-stage appearance since becoming director, added that she thinks it’s great that youth from the Young People’s Theatre Camp will be featured in the play.

Local flair in the play includes some nearby businesses who will be featured on t-shirts in the play, along with house music by Hamlet-born John Coltrane.

“The Lady Bug: Your Bathrobe’ll Be in the Mail Tuesday” will debut on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. A Saturday performance follows the next day at the same time, with a Sunday Matinee on Oct. 2 at 3:00 p.m.

The following week, there will be three consecutive performances at 7:30 p.m., starting on Thursday, Oct. 6 and continuing that Friday and Saturday. Another Sunday Matinee will be featured on Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m.

“It’s a great play to open our season,” Dawkins said. Tickets can be purchased at www.richmondcommunitytheatre.org.

Cast:

Billie — Trish McGee

Case — Noah Smith

Stella — Haley White

Young Billie — Sadie Grooms

Teenage Billie —Anja Dietrich

Grandma Sylvia — Merrie Dawkins

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.