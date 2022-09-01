HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for attempted first degree murder via arson.

Emmanuel Triewon Nelson is charged with starting a residential fire on August 27 in the area of Washington Avenue and Spring Street.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and granted probably cause that Nelson intentionally started the fire.

Those with information are asked to contact the HPD at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 to remain anonymous.