ROCKINGHAM — On Friday, August 26, an unknown suspect picked up a Walmart radio in the store and yelled that there was a bomb.

Law enforcement and a fire department responded to the scene at 4:46 p.m. and cleared the store. There was no evidence of a bomb.

Detective Clint Neeley with the Rockingham Police Department said it took about an hour to clear the store.

No charges have been filed at this time. An incident report states that members of Walmart staff helped clear the store as well.