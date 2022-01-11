Mayor John Hutchinson listens to Mayor Pro Tem Denise Sullivan speak about the selection of Morris to the council.

Hazel Smith poses with city council members. Her husband, the late Rev. James Smith, was recognized for his contributions to the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation.

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham City Council unanimously voted in favor of former mayor Steve Morris filling newly-elected Mayor John Hutchinson’s vacated seat on the council.

Hutchinson, formerly the mayor pro tem, defeated Morris in the race for mayor in November 2021, along with challenger Michael McRae.

“[Morris has] humbly offered his commitment, experience and enthusiasm to continue to serve the city,” said Councilman Bennett Deane in his recommendation of the former mayor.

Deane added that he appreciated the other five individuals who expressed interest in this position. Councilwoman Denise Sullivan has taken over as mayor pro tem.

COVID impacting city staff

City Manager Monty Crump said that COVID has been “running through the staff pretty good” recently.

He added that there have been multiple exposures in the fire department and that there are currently two employees running the water plant, which is a 24-hour job.

“It gets critical when we don’t have who employees who can show up for work,” Crump said, specifically citing the strain on emergency and routine utility services.

MLK Day and Rev. James Smith recognized

Mayor John Hutchinson read a proclamation declaring Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Dr. King showed courage, endurance, and patience in the face of hostility, criticism, and adversity working to promote freedom, justice and peace,” Hutchinson read.

Hutchinson specifically recognized Rev. James Smith, who was involved with the steering committee for the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation for decades. Smith passed away in November of last year.

“Those who knew Rev. Smith recall he had a million-dollar smile,” Hutchinson said. “He was personable and positive always.”

Smith oversaw the annual MLK Day prayer breakfast. He also served as a pastor for the Rockingham and Wadesboro district of the AME Zion Church and as a chaplain for FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital for 25 years.

Hutchinson said Smith was never one to seek awards or recognition, but that it was appropriate to recognize a man who represented harmony and love for all people.

“As a fellow celebration committee member said, ‘Meet him on Sunday or meet him on Monday, he was the same person,’” Hutchinson recalled. “His work in Rockingham continued until he was called home.”

Smith attended the final meeting of the celebration committee in November, the same week that he passed.

His wife, Hazel Smith, was in attendance at the council meeting.

“It was an honor to his memory,” she said of the recognition by the City Council.

Polar Express event deemed a success

Sullivan recognized Will Wright for his contribution toward Downtown Rockingham’s second annual Polar Express event in December.

“What you did is a reflection of the city of Rockingham,” Sullivan said, noting that, in addition to the other logistical tasks involved in the event, there were 3,000-4,000 cookies baked the night before. “It was really great.”

Hutchinson said that Wright’s love of Rockingham comes naturally and that downtown businesses rallying behind the event was a great symbol of transforming a town into a community.

“Every Christmas matters to the young,” Hutchinson said. “You felt the need to do something to make the holidays more special.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or msasser@www.yourdailyjournal.com.