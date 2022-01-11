School system adapting to COVID surge

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education unanimously approved a motion to continue the universal masking policy at each school during their monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Health Director Cheryl Speight presented the most recent data to the Board Tuesday evening.

Currently, there’s a 30% positivity rate in Richmond County. The total percent of the population that is eligible to be vaccinated (five years old and up) and received both doses of the vaccine is 50%, below the state average of 63%. Fully vaccinated individuals with the booster shot is at 25.7%.

“Our testing has been out the roof,” Speight said. They were averaging 200-300 tests a week pre-Christmas. Now, they’re averaging 350 tests a day.

According to the Richmond County Schools COVID Tracker, 25 students and six staff members were reported positive on Tuesday. In total this year, 672 students and 149 staff members have tested positive.

Speight added that as of Friday, the Health Department no longer has any of the rapid tests for COVID.

Testing is being done at the Health Department, as well as the parking lot of the Cole Auditorium from 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. Speight said that while long lines have been wrapping around the Health Department, the Cole Auditorium is being “underutilized.”

Speight cautioned that there could be positive news on the horizon regarding the Omicron variant, which is responsible for almost all of the positive cases. She referenced experts noticing a strong surge of cases in Africa, where Omicron originated, that then quickly dissipated.

“What we may see is a peak toward the mid to end of January, with falling numbers in February,” Speight said.

Various board members asked clarifying questions about the COVID data, including Ronald Tillman, who asked how RCS staff is affected by the surge in positive cases.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples said they have about 15 bus drivers out, and that their child nutrition department has also been adversely affected. Substitute teachers have also had to fill in for teachers who are absent.

Maples thanked the Health Department for their “constant” communication with the school system.

REaCH achieves perfect graduation rate

Richmond Early College High School earned a 100% graduation rate last year during a year that was primarily composed of virtual learning.

“As you know, this past 2020-2021 school year was met with many challenges for all of the students in Richmond County Schools,” said Dr. Kate Smith, executive director of curriculum and instruction.

Principal Joy Harrelson was presented with a certificate from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the state Board of Education. That certificate recognized the barriers and obstacles that students faced.

Smith said that Harrelson attributed REaCH’s success to her team of teachers and staff who worked many hours with their students to make sure that they walked across the stage.

“We can’t forget about those students that worked through that tough school year and prevailed,” Smith concluded.

