Rockingham to ask to be removed from list of governments with financial concerns

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham City Council will consider sending a letter to the NC Local Government Commission asking to be removed from the Commission’s Unit Assistance List (UAL).

Rockingham, along with all five other municipalities in Richmond County, was placed on the UAL in May of 2020. Their addition to the UAL was a direct result of the county switching to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, which caused each municipality to lose large portions of their annual sales tax revenue. Local governments are added to the UAL based on concerns over fiscal management, and it used to help the Commission’s staff direct their resources to focus on the communities in the most need of fiscal guidance.

Placement on the UAL can impact a government’s credit rating and its ability to borrow money.

At the November Council Meeting, Council Members asked Ken Anderson, CPA of Andersom, Smith & Wilke, PLLC, what would be the best way to be removed from the list. Anderson recommended writing a letter to the LGC as the best path forward.

The City of Hamlet is also expected to consider writing a letter to justify their removal from the UAL list.

Hutchinson, council members to be sworn in

Mayor-Elect John Hutchinson will take his Oath of Office, as will Council members Denise Sullivan, Anne Edwards and Gene Willard. The City Council will also elect a Mayor Pro Tem, the position vacated by Hutchinson. His term was set to run through December 2023.

Two demolitions ordinances set

Dilapidated dwellings on South Brookwood Avenue and Bush Street will be considered for demolition.

The Rockingham City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at City Hall.

