Local senior in need of electrical service

EAST ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Aging Services is seeking the community’s help in providing electrical service to a local senior citizen’s home.

The senior, who asked not to be named, has been without power since Hurricane Florence hit the area in 2018. Since then, they have been relying on a generator.

Anyone who is able to help address this senior’s needs is encouraged to contact Aging Services at 910-997-4491 or [email protected], or the Department of Social Services at 910-997-8480.

Aging Services delivered the senior in question a box of produce and COVID-19 PPE on Monday, and is in the process of providing them a spark plug to fix their generator, which recently went out during the coldest period of the winter so far.