Polar Express pulls into Rockingham

Some smiling faces peek outside their car at the Polar Express.
Carolers singing outside.
ROCKINGHAM — The Polar Express arrived in Rockingham Monday evening.
Christmas songs were heard on every corner and various businesses were decorated to match the holiday season.