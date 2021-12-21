Polar Express pulls into Rockingham

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Some smiling faces peek outside their car at the Polar Express. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Carolers singing outside. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The Polar Express arrived in Rockingham Monday evening.

Christmas songs were heard on every corner and various businesses were decorated to match the holiday season.