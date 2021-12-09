Filing period for 2022 elections postponed

ROCKINGHAM — The filing period for the 2022 local and legislative elections has been put on hold after a new court ruling that came down at the end of the day Wednesday, the third time a court ruling related to the ongoing redistricting disputes has stalled the process since the filing period began on Monday.

Candidates who have already filed will remain filed for the rescheduled primary, but the remainder of the filing period has been postponed, Elections Director Connie Kelly confirmed. The March 8, 2022 primary has been moved to May 17, 2022, according to Paul Cox, associate general counsel of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The original end of the filing period was noon on Dec. 17. It’s unclear when the filing period will resume.

The candidates who have filed so far are as follows, in alphabetical order by last name:

For Richmond County Board of Commissioners:

• Don Bryant (D) – incumbent

• Justin Dawkins (R) – running for first full term

• Michael Legrand (D)

• Linda S. Ross (D)

For Richmond County Board of Education:

• Scotty Baldwin

• Jeremy McKenzie

• Bobbie Sue Ormsby – incumbent

• Cory Sattterfield

For Richmond County Sheriff:

• Mark Gulledge (D) – running for first full term

For NC Senate District 21:

• Tom McInnis (R) – incumbent

For NC House District 52:

• Ben Moss (R) – incumbent

For Clerk of Superior Court:

• Vickie B. Daniel (D) – incumbent

For District Attorney:

• Reece Saunders (D) – incumbent