Norman to explore COVID money possibilities early next year

NORMAN — Norman Town Council will explore ways to use their COVID relief money beginning early next year.

The town received their first check of $13,000 from the American Rescue Plan in October. They’re set to receive $27,000 in total.

“After the New Year, we need to really buckle down and see what we can and can’t spend that money on and see if we can do something that will generate some income,” said Town Clerk Glenda McInnis.

The only source of revenue for Norman in 2021 was a wood pallet business that was renting out the community center. The owner of the business, Alfonso Carillo, failed to pay rent for the months of June, July, August and September.

Christmas cheer

“Our little town has been through a lot of difficulties this year, but we pulled out of it,” said Mayor Tonia Collins at their tree lighting ceremony Monday. “I’m just thankful for everything that we got this year. I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Following the lighting, the council and a few community members sang “Jingle Bells.” Refreshments were served afterward.

The Town Council was able to purchase three large Christmas trees and three large snowflake lights that have been on display near their main street.

Town tree not run over by reindeer, but vehicle

On Thursday morning, the Highway Patrol responded to a vehicular accident that resulted in the Norman Christmas tree being run over. The vehicle was stopped by a brick wall and landed squarely on top of the tree.

Councilman Terry Parsons said that town officials were told that insurance would pay to replace the decorations. The estimated damage was $1,000.

“We may just clean up the mess and put up an artificial tree temporarily,” Parsons said in a text. “Three tree was live and council planted it several years ago and it had just got large enough to decorate.”

Wood pallets available

Wood pallets from the vacated business are still available to be freely picked up at the Norman Community Center. Council members said they’ve been posting about the free wood on social media.

Volunteers needed

Finally, Council members approved a decision to allow volunteers to deep clean the Town Hall. An exact date of when the cleaning would begin was not established.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]