VFW to host Christmas Party this Saturday

ROCKINGHAM — VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary will be hosting their annual Children’s Christmas Party this Saturday, Dec. 11.

“We’ve always had a really good Christmas party,” said Robin Roberts, president of the Auxiliary Post. “Bring your kids and have fun!”

Peppermint Patty will be providing the music. There will be games and a dance competition for all to enjoy.

Roberts said Santa Claus will be in attendance, as well as a reindeer food and hot chocolate station. A hot dog lunch will also be provided.

The Christmas Party will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at 106 Old River Road in Rockingham.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]