VFW to host Christmas Party this Saturday

December 7, 2021 Daily Journal News 0
Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
Santa Claus at the 2019 VFW Christmas celebration. Daily Journal File Photo

Santa Claus at the 2019 VFW Christmas celebration.

Daily Journal File Photo

Related Articles

    ROCKINGHAM — VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary will be hosting their annual Children’s Christmas Party this Saturday, Dec. 11.

    “We’ve always had a really good Christmas party,” said Robin Roberts, president of the Auxiliary Post. “Bring your kids and have fun!”

    Peppermint Patty will be providing the music. There will be games and a dance competition for all to enjoy.

    Roberts said Santa Claus will be in attendance, as well as a reindeer food and hot chocolate station. A hot dog lunch will also be provided.

    The Christmas Party will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at 106 Old River Road in Rockingham.

    To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

    Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

    Related Articles