ROCKINGHAM — A group of volunteers is making sure that as many people as possible are getting a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day in Richmond County.

“We won’t turn anyone down for a plate,” said organizer Twinkle La Dawn Burney. “You don’t have to be elderly, you don’t have to be homebound, you don’t have to be poor.”

This will be the fifth year that Twinkle has organized a group to prepare and distribute meals on Thanksgiving. It started in 2018 when she lived in Indianapolis, when she gave out with about 20 plates of turkey sandwiches. Twinkle observed that homelessness was a major problem in the area and wanted to alleviate a lack of food that might be unavailable during the holiday season.

“It just kind of started as an idea,” Twinkle said. “It was a wonderful feeling. People were so grateful and appreciative. Something so simple and small was just so big.”

When Twinkle moved back to her hometown of Rockingham in 2020, she knew she wanted to keep the tradition alive. For the third time in Richmond County, Twinkle has formed a group of volunteers through Facebook that has collected donations and distributed on Thanksgiving. They don’t have an official name, but often refer to themselves as ‘Helping Hands.’

“I know I ask a lot of my volunteers to give up their day with their family,” Twinkle said. “But the reality is, there are people who are homebound, they don’t have transportation, and they may able to get out to attend community events.”

This past year, they were able to give out over 100 plates, with ham, turkey, yam casserole, green beans, baked beans, dinner rolls, macaroni and cheese and a dessert. They’ve partnered with Meals on Wheels, and this year they’re looking to make about 125 plates. Twinkle said the number of volunteers they receive each year fluctuates, and unfortunately, last year many volunteers were unable to commit at the last minute.

This year, ‘Helping Hands’ will be preparing and delivering meals out of the kitchen at First Methodist Church Rockingham at 8:00 a.m.. Twinkle said that people can stop by the kitchen to receive their meal, but they also deliver food to anyone in the county. They plan to deliver most of the meals around noon.

Twinkle wanted to thank her boyfriend of 10 years, Hershel Sanders, who does a lot of the cooking for the event each year. Donors and volunteers that Twinkle would like to thank include Lori Grimley, Jennifer Stutts Taylor, Tara Michelle Coggins, Lacey Kay Haught, Brandi Joo, Sam Lopes, Daniella Wilder-Fowler, Amy Mills, Yolanda Harris, Dana Crenshaw Grooms, Rebekah McMillan, Alyera Brewington, Roxanne Quick, Debbie Bateman, Thalia Huntley, Mary Bowman, LeAnna Farrington, Gayle Greene, Diane Lee Jordan, Angie Lamont, Yvonne Williams, Theressa Smith, Jeanie Fulp, Jean Cain, Tina Crudo Eaves, Linda and Terrance Steen, Vickie Tanner Poston, Pat Bryant Webb, Karla Lizelle, Courtney Palmoore and John & Sue Ellen Stevens.

“Between all of us everyone is just coming together and putting a little bit here and there,” Twinkle said. “This doesn’t happen without volunteers. It’s something that I just love to do. I’m just so grateful and appreciate that people are selfless to give their time to help other people.”

Twinkle said they can always use more help and donations, and if anyone is interested in helping out, she can be reached at 910-387-2108.

