ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday located a missing juvenile and returned them safely to their parents.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing child on Battley Dairy Road and set up a perimeter around the area where the child was last seen. Sgt. T.B. Bohman and his K-9 partner Spike tracked the child and located them in a wooded area “within a matter of minutes,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The child was checked out and returned home safely to the parents,” read a statement from Chief Deputy Jay Childers. “Thankfully the parents called 9-1-1 and the quick response by deputies resulted in a great outcome.”

The identity of the juvenile has not been released.