June 1

ELLERBE — At 6:03 a.m., deputies responded to the Food King on Main Street following a report of a suspect trespassing. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged DeMarcus Jerad Campbell.

June 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:03 a.m., deputies responded to South Street following a report of a suspect assaulting an unknown person. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 3:58 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Broadleaf Drive following a report of an unknown suspect(s) taking an Amazon package containing a wig, valued at $123.80, without permission. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:11 p.m., deputies responded to Sonoco Paper Mill Road following a report of an individual stabbing a tire and the back driver’s side door with a knife. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Martin Street following a report of a suspect communicating threats. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Nannie Lane following a report of a suspect hitting a victim’s vehicle and causing $200 in damage to a front bumper. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:08 a.m., deputies responded to Mill Road following a report of a suspect driving while impaired. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Juan Antonio Ramirez.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:52 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on West Ridge Court following a report of a dog running at large. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] to suggest a correction.