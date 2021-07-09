Dobbins Heights imposes garbage fee

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights will begin charging $12 a month for garbage and sanitation services.

Councilman Tyre Holloway said their garbage truck was in an accident last year. They subsequently outsourced sanitation services to Republic Services.

The town covered the sanitation fee for their citizens last year.

Holloway said it’s a peace of mind decision, and that other municipalities charge much higher rates.

“You don’t have to worry about trash being in your house or in your yard,” Holloway said.

The trash in Dobbins Heights will be collected Friday morning.

‘Rash of misfortunes’ in the County

Holloway reminded Dobbins Heights residents to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office if they see a crime. He referenced a “rash of misfortunes” of violent incidents, including a drive-by shooting in the Philadelphia community Monday evening.

“At the end of the day, a regular citizen that does not commit crime is not a snitch,” Holloway said, who added that the stigma of snitching needs to be eliminated.

Holloway concluded that the only surefire way to stop crime is through a community effort.

ARP funds approved

The Town Council unanimously approved a motion to accept $118,000 in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) includes $65.1 billion in aid for every county in the country. The exact amount Richmond County will receive, in total, according to the National Association of Counties, is $8,707,508.

Mayor Blue commends tax collector

Mayor Antonio Blue said tax collector Reba Dille has done a commendable job improving the tax collection rate.

Three years, the rate was in the low 50th percentile. Blue said it’s now at 76.9%.

Former resident returns home

Blue congratulated Cheryl Streeter for completing thirty years of teaching in Charlotte-Mecklenburg school. She was born in Dobbins Heights and returned back to her community to live last week.

“Thank you,” Streeter said. “I’m glad to be back home and offer my support whenever I can because it’s home and that means a lot to me.”

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]