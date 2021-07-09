Rockingham Council to consider Duke Energy contract renewal

Matthew Sasser Staff Writer
<p>Rockingham City Council will meet next Tuesday.</p>

ROCKINGHAM —The Rockingham City Council will consider a franchise renewal with Duke Energy for sixty years at their monthly meeting next Tuesday.

The renewal, if granted, would be from August 10, 2021 to August 9, 2081.

In the agreement, Duke Energy is granted the right and authority to construct, install and replace electrical facilities in Rockingham, and given authorization to transmit power.

The terms outline that any alteration to a street must be restored by Duke Energy to its original state, or they may be subject to a fine.

This ordinance must be passed by a majority vote by City Council.

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 at the Rockingham City Hall.

RPD completes risk review

There will be a presentation by the North Carolina League of Municipalities to recognize the Rockingham Police Department for completing the Law Enforcement Risk Management Review. This review assesses a department’s adherence of the best police practices, policies and procedures.

Chief seeks funds for traffic safety

City Council will consider an application for traffic safety funding by Chief W.D. Kelly. The application is for $25,000 of federal funding through the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Taxi service requires certificate

City Council will consider a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity for a taxi service, OK Nellz LLC, operated by Kelly Nelson. The business would potentially be located on Steele Street. According to an email from Chief Kelly, it’s his recommendation that the certificate is granted.

Interlocal agreement subject to approval

The City of Rockingham is set to receive $252,070 from the interlocal agreement between Richmond County and its municipalities. City Council must agree to the terms of the interlocal agreement, which includes dropping the threat of a lawsuit on behalf of Rockingham against the county.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671

