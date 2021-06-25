Mother, teacher an inspiration to those she’s touched

Lillian Butler still cuts her hedges and sweeps her driveway everyday. Her daughter attributes her longevity to diet and exercise.

HAMLET — Lillian Butler, who lived in Richmond County for close to 30 years, will celebrate her 100th birthday this Saturday.

Butler taught fifth grade at Cordova Elementary School. She was also a teacher at Ashley Chapel Educational Center and taught English at Richmond Community College between three to five years. Butler was also a principal in Erie County, Pennsylvania and served as a teacher in Greensboro.

Her daughter, Cynthia McLemore, said she’s been an inspiration to her family and all of her students. She said there was a lot of inspiration, love and joy in their family while growing up.

“She helped us dream when we were little about what we wanted to be,” McLemore said. “I think she meant a lot to her students [and let them] delve into the things they were passionate about.”

McLemore attributes her mother’s longevity to a love of fruits and vegetables. Butler has also been described as an “exercise nut.” Besides education, her other major in college was dance.

“Right now, she goes out and cuts the hedges and sweeps off the driveway everyday. She still cooks!” exclaimed her daughter.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority recognized Butler for her achievements.

“The biggest thing I remember her telling everybody, especially in our family, was family first,” McLemore said. “She would tell her students, ‘Don’t be satisfied with what you’re doing right now. Strive for bigger things.’”

The celebration for Ms. Butler will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Pine Inn located at 175 Persimmon Dr. in Pinebluff, NC. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or msasser@www.yourdailyjournal.com.