Groups seek to show Hoffman teens the right path

HOFFMAN — Two programs are seeking to keep Hoffman’s young people away from a culture of drugs and violence and instead provide a positive educational outlet.

Leaders from the Young Entrepreneurial Agricultural Project (YEAP) and ROC INC (Reaching Our Children In Need of CHOICES), visited the Hoffman Town Council Monday evening to present their programs to the community and ask for assistance in identifying potential youth who could benefit.

YEAP is an opportunity for youth to learn independently how to produce their own plants in a supportive environment. In the process, they will receive a hands-on education in biology, economics and management, and avoiding pathways to violence or drugs.

“We wanted to add more value to the youth that are here in hopes that we can build on their shoulders and teach them about farming, responsibility and pride in what they do,” Dr. Cynthia McLemore said of YEAP.

McLemore said it’s a concept that she’s been working alongside with Fati Brown, Arthur Locklear and Micah Jones for a few months.

YEAP currently has 20 farming boxes that are ready for planting but needs some fenced-in space to keep out animals.

Brown said kids are always looking for ways to make money, which is why some, unfortunately, turn to drugs.

“A $0.99 pack of tomato seeds will produce 30 plants that produce an average of 10 tomatoes,” for a potential profit of around $600, said Brown. “There’s other ways to make money and it doesn’t take much.”

Youth who participate in the program will be able to keep some of the money from their hard work and investment, and leftover money will be absorbed back into the organization.

McLemore said that Jones, 16, has been working in his own garden producing onions, garlic, and various herbs and peppers, and is a model for the potential success of this program.

“We want to teach the kids that farming is not like it used to be, so laborious,” McLemore said. “A small area to work with can grow a tremendous amount of product…and teach the kids how to do it themselves, rather than watch someone else do it.”

Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly said there used to be a community garden in Hoffman “many years ago.” Mayor Tommy Hart said they would get back to YEAP about future collaboration.

“A lot of times youth can feel that they’re disenfranchised,” McLemore. “We’re trying to reach out to them and teach them how to be independent and successful, and work with the Earth ecologically.”

For more information about YEAP, McLemore can be contacted at 910-690-1373 and Brown can be contacted at 910-461-1955.

ROC INC looks to branch out to Hoffman

“All we want is an opportunity to get as many parents and kids signed up,” said William Chisholm, a school administrator in Moore County and director of ROC INC. “What our program is designed to do is to give our young people as many choices as possible to make a pathway for themselves.”

ROC INC is an after-school programming organization that works with at-risk students. There’s time to complete homework and for mentoring in their three-hour sessions each day, as well as a hot meal. Children are transported to and from the facility.

Free time includes music, arts and an arcade room. Kelly, who said he’s visited the facility, called it “state-of-the-art.” ROC Inc, located in the former McLaurin Center in Hamlet. There’s also an outdoor programming component, which includes paddle boating, fishing and an obstacle course.

The organization currently serves children in every municipality of Richmond County, and even parts of Scotland County, but hasn’t had an opportunity to reach Hoffman youth.

Chisholm asked the Board to arrange a meeting for Hoffman families to gather and learn more about their programming. An exact date wasn’t established at the meeting. Chisholm added that he would be interested in creating a “circle of helping” with the presenters from YEAP.

