Easter egg hunt signals some return to normalcy for American Legion

ROCKINGHAM — Last year, COVID-19 caused the first gap in American Legion Post 147’s annual Easter egg hunt in about 60 years.

But it returned this Easter Sunday, with a group of young children and their families who started their morning with church and headed out to Post 147’s headquarters on Ledbetter Lake to hunt for 360 hard-boiled eggs and have soda and ice cream. They’ve always been hard-boiled, according to Post Commander Wayne Johnson, and decorated by the members of Post 147.

The kids fanned out across a sunny field turning over leaves, peeking around trees, and combing through the tall grass to find their prizes as their families cheered them on with the lake just on the other side of the trees behind them. Aliana, 5, came down to Rockingham to visit her grand parents for Spring Break, and they went to the American Legion’s egg hunt right after church. Her grandmother, Kathryn, said Aliana wanted to do the hunt in her church shoes but made her put on some more rugged ones to run through the pollen-covered grass.

Patience Oxendine, 7, went egg-hunting with her grandpa, Eddie Dean, who was right by her side as she zig-zagged across the field. She found 36 eggs on the day and said she doesn’t like hard-boiled eggs, but her grandpa does. Dean wasn’t sure if the Legion still held their egg hunt because to him it was a distant memory. He noted that his parents took him to the Post 147 Easter egg hunt when he was Patience’s age.

Johnson said turnout was down this year from normal, but he was glad they were able to have it at all due to the circumstances.

“It’s a win for us, for the community,” Johnson said. “We’re basically starting over just like a lot of organizations are. Hopefully this year will be better.”

Post 147’s next event will be joining in the Memorial Day services at the VFW Post 4203. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

