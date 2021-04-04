Two-car wreck leaves 6 hospitalized; injuries not serious, trooper says

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Corolla on the left allegedly crossed the center line while headed east on Ledbetter Road and collided head-on with the white Kia. Six people were hospitalized, though their injuries are not believed to be serious. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Trooper I. Shaw examines a wreck on Ledbetter Road Sunday afternoon.

ROCKINGHAM — Six people, including two children, were taken to the hospital following a two-car wreck on Ledbetter Road Sunday afternoon.

Trooper I. Shaw with the Highway Patrol said the injuries are not believed to be serious. A Corolla was travelling east and a white Kia was travelling west. As they crossed paths, near the intersection with Richmond Road, the Corolla cross the center line and the two collided head-on, according to Shaw.

The trooper added that neither driver braked before impact, demonstrating that neither had time to react. They were traveling between 40-45 miles per hour. Shaw said Sunday that it’s unlikely either driver will be charged with any crime beyond the driver of the Corolla receiving a traffic citation for crossing the center line.

Northside Volunteer Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

