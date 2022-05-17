School social workers and school counselors from across the district recently completed a year-long training opportunity with celebrated author, child advocate and long-time supporter of Richmond County Schools, Ms. Cheryl Fuller. The training focused on trauma and the impact that it can have on the physical, social and emotional well-being of children and how to mitigate that impact so children can flourish in all areas.

Ms. Fuller incorporated her autobiography, “Peace by Piece,” throughout the training to demonstrate that resilience, recovery and success is more than possible for all children when surrounded by caring and intentional adults. Principals and selected teachers will participate in training this summer in order to create school-based teams who can offer additional layers of support to students in need. Moreover, year two of training for school social workers and school counselors will specifically focus on ways to support our staff members so that they can be their best selves for students each and every day.