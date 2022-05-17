HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Friday and charged two individuals for suspected heroin and illegal firearm possession.

Darien Deshawn McNair was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Sch. II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, simple possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

Christopher Sean Morton was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. He was also served for an outstanding warrant for arrest.

On May 13, officers conducted a traffic stop that also resulted in the seizure of a large sum of money. Morton was driving the vehicle; Morton was the passenger.

McNair received a $12,500 secured bond. Morton received a $3,500 secured bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that McNair has previous convictions for felony breaking and entering and larceny in 2014.