ELLERBE — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported an Ellerbe man faces multiple charges after a domestic violence incident.

On Nov. 24, deputies were sent to Ellerbe after receiving a domestic violence call. Officials said the call came from a 911-only phone, which disconnected before the caller could give details. Deputies began searching the scene to find the victim.

While deputies were searching the scene, the 911 center got another call from Sandhills Game Management Road, outside of Ellerbe. The caller said a man had pointed a gun at him and made threats.

Deputies arrived at the location and confirmed the incident was connected to the first call. They identified the suspect as Marshall Steven Smith, 42, of Ellerbe. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall was involved in a domestic fight with an unnamed woman.

Officials said the woman ran from the vehicle during the fight, crossing a field, but Marshall chased her down and dragged her back to the car.

Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree kidnapping, interfering with emergency communications, domestic violence, and assault by pointing a gun.

He was processed into the Richmond County Jail without bond.

