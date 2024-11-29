RICHMOND COUNTY — Earlier this month, the Richmond County School Board held its monthly meeting, recognizing various individuals for their contributions and achievements.

Police Chief Dennis Brown opened the meeting by thanking Dr. Joe Ferrell and Dr. Julian Carter for their support in implementing a mobile classroom initiative for the Hamlet Police Department’s training needs.

“The mobile classrooms provide a flexible and Innovative solution to address the growing needs of our officers especially during these challenging budget times,” Brown said. “Dr Carter and Dr Ferrell’s collaborative approach has not only facilitated logistics of this program, but also ensured that it aligns with our agency’s educational goals. Their vision for creating a dynamic learning environment exemplifies the spirit of teamwork and leadership that is so vital to our community.”

Several school staff members were honored with “Inspiring Excellence” awards during the meeting. Among them was Latoza Jackson, data manager at Ashley Chapel Education Center, praised for her dedication to the school and its students.

Principal Monica Robinson highlighted Jackson’s invaluable contributions, saying:

“You see, Miss Jackson’s office is the central Hub of Ashley Chapel. She feeds, clothes fixes hair and eyelashes, advises nurses and does whatever else is needed for the students and the staff. To some, she may seem a little Gruff on the outside, but what she truly is is a woman with the heart of gold who tells it like it is, means what she says and will give you the shirt off of her back. She’s my security guard, my confidant, my friend, and one of the hardest working dependable people on my staff. Inspiring Excellence at Ashley Chapel is Miss Latoza Jackson.”

Joy Swinnie, an instructional coach who was unable to attend the meeting, was also recognized. Robinson praised her for bringing positivity to the school.

“She always has a listening ear, sweet treat and encouraging words to get us through the day,” Robinson said. “If that doesn’t work, she has the more stern direct approach. We always know that no matter which approach she uses it is inspired by love.”

East Rockingham Elementary School also celebrated two teachers, Tim Watkins and Andre Ellerbe. Principal Scott Witherow commended Watkins for his consistent positivity and dedication to the school.

“From the first day that Mr Watkins stopped by my office to introduce himself you could tell that he had an aura of positive nature that surrounded him and anyone that knows Mr Watkins and even those who don’t are greeted with a smile,” Witherow said. “He’s always willing to help out and do whatever is best for the children of East Rock. He drives a bus for us morning and afternoon and that smile is the first thing and the last thing that those students see every day giving them a positive feeling about our school.”

Witherow also highlighted Ellerbe’s ability to connect with students during challenging times.

“[Ellerbe] has an amazing ability to look beyond students actions when they are in a crisis situation and focus on the good they have in them when they’re not in that crisis situation,” Witherow said. “Mr Ellerbe has arranged to have an organization create a garden for his students to work, enjoy and take pride in while instilling responsibility in those students. He’s currently working on a book club for self-contained students throughout the district to interact with students outside their classrooms in their schools and develop social skills along with reading comprehension skills.”

The meeting concluded with the school board itself being recognized for its dedication to professional development. Cameron Whitley, Executive Director of Communications, presented the board with the prestigious Golden Bell Award from the North Carolina School Board Association.

“Tonight I have the honor of recognizing an important achievement by our very own board of education,” Whitley said. “The North Carolina School Board Association has awarded our board the Bill Award for the whole board recognition. This award is presented when each board member completes the training during the previous academic year. Our board has received the Golden Bill Award, which means that each board completed more than 12 hours of training. Your service on the board requires a great deal of time and effort and we’re grateful for your continued commitment to the students of Richmond County schools.”

