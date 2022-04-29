Congratulation to Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Anna Jasper for being selected as a 2022 winner of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Educational Scholarship (Pinehurst Chapter). The scholarship was presented to Cadet Jasper during MOAA’s annual Awards banquet at Pinehurst Country Club on April 27, 2022.

Cadet Anna Jasper has joined the United States Army Reserve as a Patient Administration Specialist, attending Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Sill, OK and Fort Sam Houston, TX. She will attend Fayetteville State University upon her return in January 2023.

