April 25

HOFFMAN — At 3:12 p.m., deputies responded to a park on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a semi-automatic Sig Sauer 9MM handgun from a motor vehicle, valued at $600. The case is active.

April 26

ELLERBE — At 11:32 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crawford Road following a report of a suspect forcing a door open and stealing a 12 gauge shot gun, valued at $1,000, a semi-automatic shot gun, valued at $100, a bolt action, valued at $150, a .30 caliber rifle, valued at $800, a Maverick pump shotgun, valued at $380, and a black Ruger rifle with stainless steel barrel and receiver, valued at $360. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 6:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Malloy Drive following a report of a suspect taking a silver rope chain with a diamond pendant, valued at $400. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:38 p.m., deputies responded to Duncan’s Food Store on Rosalyn Road following a report of a suspect taking $30 of snacks from the store. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:34 p.m., deputies responded to Mill Road following a report of a suspect fleeing arrest. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Michael Lavon Quick.

April 27

ELLERBE — At 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and taking keys, valued at $20. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a farm on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect taking a victim’s white Samsung Galaxy phone, valued at $400. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:47 p.m., deputies responded to Mickey’s Mark on Mill Road following a report of a suspect possessing about 90 grams of marijuana, $835 in cash and a FN firearm, valued at $500. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Winford Thomas Dawkins Jr.

April 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:05 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a motor vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 1:05 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Crawford Road following a report of a dog killing chicken. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 11:29 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Capel Mill Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Craftsman 18 inch chainsaw, valued at $200, two Bauer lithium 20 volt drill, valued at $100, a Bauer lithium impact drill, valued at $100 and a circular saw, valued at $100. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 5:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Oak Ridge Church Road following a report of an unknown suspect stealing four metal burn barrels, valued at $100, assorted aluminum, valued at $200, and sheet metal, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:23 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gardenia Street following a report of a suspect possessing various clear baggies containing crystal meth, heroin, pills and other unidentified powders and drugs. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Jada Chyenne Rees.

