ROCKINGHAM — There will be a new face joining the slew of Richmond athletes who are scheduled to sign their National Letters of Intent in the school’s media center early Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Jordyn Wall, who played wide receiver on the school’s football team, announced via his Twitter account Monday evening that he’s “110 percent committed” to continuing his athletic and academic careers at Presbyterian College (S.C.).

Wall’s verbal commitment came two days after he made the near three-hour trip to Presbyterian, where he spent all Saturday learning more about the Blue Hose football program and what the school has to offer academically.

On the way home, after processing all of the information and talking it out with his mother, Wall made his decision.

“First off, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level,” he wrote in a note posted to his Twitter page on Monday. “Next I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates. Y’all helped me develop into the type of person and player I am today. Thanks to coaches and schools that showed me interest…”

The 5-10, 160-pound receiver had been in contact with Guilford College as well, and was looking at a few other schools for academics only, but ultimately decided that spending the next four years with the Blue Hose was the right move.

This way, Wall can continue playing the game he loves and put to rest the stress that was beginning to weigh on him.

“It feels great that I’m going to be signing on Wednesday and to know where you’re going,” he said. “I don’t have to stress about getting applications done, whether or not I was going to be accepted to a school, or if I’ll be playing any more.”

Wall was an All-Sandhills Athletic Conference selection this past season, his first-ever all-conference nod, after hauling in 29 catches for 347 yards — both second-best on the team behind sophomore Jakolbe Baldwin — and two touchdowns.

His first end-zone visit came on a screen pass that he took 45 yards in a 53-0 home win over Hoke County. His second was a 12-yard catch that sparked the Raiders’ 49-7 victory over Reagan in the second round of the 4AA NCHSAA State Playoffs.

Wall was a crucial part of special teams as well, ending his final campaign with a team-high 15 punt returns for 144 yards — a 30-yard gain being his longest of the season. He would also return one kickoff for 56 yards.

“Basically, I just tried to keep consistent throughout the whole season. Make blocks when I need to … catch passes when I needed to catch, and help change field position on punt and kickoff returns,” Wall said. “I just tried to win every play.”

That winning mentally (18 wins and a conference title in two full years on varsity) is something he hopes to bring with him Presbyterian, which finished the 2018 season with a 2-8 overall record, when he finally arrives on campus.

“I’m looking forward to working for a position on the field and helping them build their record from this (past) season,” he added.

Wall and his fellow classmates, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, will join thousands around the nation in signing their respective LOIs on National Signing Day — the first day that high school seniors, outside of football, can put the pen to paper.

Richmond’s Jordyn Wall dons a Blue Hose jersey while holding a football during his visit to Presbyterian College on Saturday. Wall announced his verbal commitment to Presbyterian on Monday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_jordyn-2.jpg Contributed photo

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor