Lady Tigers win 6th straight CCAA regular season title

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Temple Christian’s Anna Smith (12) scored 20 points in a 48-23 win over Columbus Christian on Friday, Feb. 1, to help the Lady Tigers secure their sixth straight Carolina Christian Athletic Association title. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Temple Christian’s Anna Smith (12) scored 20 points in a 48-23 win over Columbus Christian on Friday, Feb. 1, to help the Lady Tigers secure their sixth straight Carolina Christian Athletic Association title.

WHITEVILLE — The Temple Christian School varsity girls basketball team secured its sixth straight Carolina Christian Athletic Association championship with a 48-23 win over Columbus Christian Academy this past Friday.

The Lady Tigers (14-0, 8-0 CCAA) spoiled the Pacers’ homecoming, and wrapped up another flawless regular season, behind sophomore guard Anna Smith’s 20-point outing and senior guard Rachel Smith’s double double (15 points, 15 rebounds).

Anna also put forth an “outstanding defensive effort” by holding Columbus’ Ellie McPherson — who was averaging 21 points per game heading into the matchup — to just 12 points. Rachel added eight steals and seven assists to her stat line.

It was the perfect ending to another perfect week for Temple’s girls, who had kicked their week off with a 52-35 victory over Shining Light Baptist Academy on Tuesday and then stifled rival Scotland Christian Academy 69-37 on Thursday.

They will enter the CCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to take place Feb. 14-16 at Liberty Christian Academy in Fayetteville, as the favorite to bring home the trophy once again.

In varsity boys action, Temple (5-8, 5-4 CCAA) only won one of its three games in the final week of the regular season, defeating Columbus Christian 73-47 on Friday to bring things to a close. Freshman forward Malik Green posted a game-high 28 points to help the Tigers earn their fifth win and finish third in the conference standings.

The games prior to that were a couple of tough losses to Shining Light Baptist and Scotland Christian.

Senior center Josh Greene scored 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds, and senior forward Dylon Goodwin added 11 points and 17 boards, but the Tigers blew a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter and ultimately fell 55-53 to Shining Light.

Against Scotland, they just couldn’t keep up and dropped a 92-63 decision. Another double double from Greene (23 pts, 15 rebs) and 27 points from junior guard Hayden Heavner just wasn’t enough in the rivalry.

IN JV ACTION

ROCKINGHAM — The junior varsity Lady Tigers (12-0, 8-0 CCAA) locked up the regular season conference championship with a 43-24 home win over Scotland on Thursday. Anna Smith (29 pts, 13 rebs, 7 stls, 5 asts) led the way.

That same night, Temple’s JV boys (6-9, 3-8 CCAA) had three players reach double figures in a 51-39 victory over the visiting Saints. Green notched a team-high 18 points while sophomore center Noah Carpenter and seventh-grade forward Dylan Lampley each chipped in 12 points. Carpenter also grabbed 17 rebounds.

The JV boys wound up in sixth place in the CCAA standings and will look to win take home the conference tournament championship when they, and the JV girls team, travel to Liberty Christian on Feb. 7-9.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Temple Christian’s Anna Smith (12) scored 20 points in a 48-23 win over Columbus Christian on Friday, Feb. 1, to help the Lady Tigers secure their sixth straight Carolina Christian Athletic Association title. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_anna-2-.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Temple Christian’s Anna Smith (12) scored 20 points in a 48-23 win over Columbus Christian on Friday, Feb. 1, to help the Lady Tigers secure their sixth straight Carolina Christian Athletic Association title.