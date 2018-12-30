OAKBORO — Despite his squad only winning one of its five matches, head coach Earl Nicholson said the Richmond wrestling team “really competed hard” at the 2018 West Stanly Duals on Saturday.

Once again, junior 113-pounder Joey Nicholson — who finished first in his weight class at the E.B. Memorial Clash of the Creek a week ago — led the charge for the Raiders. He would finish 4-1 and earn top honors at 113.

Also putting up noteworthy efforts for Richmond were Bryant Coll at 126, Michael Demay at 138, and Phillip Gillis at 225 — each racking up three wins. Demay won by pin in all three; Coll pinned two opponents and won by forfeit in the other; and Gillis grabbed a victory via pin and tacked on two forfeit victories.

Earl Nicholson said the Raiders competed with only four starters and had seven junior varsity wrestlers step in to boost the numbers. Even with the JV help, the Raiders had to surrender each bout at the 152-, 182-, 195-, and 220-pound weight classes — which came out to 20 total forfeits on the day. They were on the winning side of 11 forfeits at the Duals.

Richmond will return to the mats this Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Joel McCanna Invitational at St. Andrews University.

