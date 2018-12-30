Richmond wraps Hoopfest with win, Pettigrew named 2nd-Team All-Tournament

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond boys basketball team huddles up during a timeout in a game against Reagan on Dec. 17, 2018. The Raiders went 2-1 at the second annual Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest over the weekend. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond boys basketball team huddles up during a timeout in a game against Reagan on Dec. 17, 2018. The Raiders went 2-1 at the second annual Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest over the weekend.

GASTONIA — The Richmond boys basketball team wrapped up the second annual Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest with a 58-57 win over Hickory Ridge on Saturday, which helped it secure fifth place in the tournament and improve to 5-6 on the season.

Juniors Quamir Sivells, guard, and Jarvis Tillman, center, were the only two Raiders to crack double figures on the final day of play, with Sivells scoring a team-high 12 points and Tillman coming in right behind him with a second-best 10 points.

Following the night’s title game between Vance and Huss Hunter, which was handidly won by Vance thanks to its overbearing defense, the two All-Tournament squads and the Most Valuable Player award were announced.

Richmond’s Xavier Pettigrew, senior forward, was named to the All-Hoopfest second team.

Pettigrew only scored 10 points in Thursday’s opening-round loss to Huss Hunter (65-61), but bounced back with a season-high 21 points in the Raiders’ double-overtime win in Friday’s consolation game against Berry Academy (82-75).

Next up for the Raiders is a home matchup against conference foe Jack Britt on Friday, Jan. 4, that will set the tone for the rest of the way, as there are only Sandhills Athletic Conference games slated for the remainder of the regular season.

NOTE: The full version of this story can be found in the print and e-editions of the Daily Journal on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

The Richmond boys basketball team huddles up during a timeout in a game against Reagan on Dec. 17, 2018. The Raiders went 2-1 at the second annual Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest over the weekend. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_hoops-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

The Richmond boys basketball team huddles up during a timeout in a game against Reagan on Dec. 17, 2018. The Raiders went 2-1 at the second annual Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest over the weekend.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.