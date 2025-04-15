SANFORD —The Lady Scots softball team beat the Lee County Yellow Jackets by a score of 14-1 (five inning mercy rule) on Monday night at Lee County High School. Scotland improves to 16-1 (11-0 in conference games) on the season with their 15th consecutive victory while the Yellow Jackets fall to 4-12 (2-9 against conference opponents) with their fourth straight loss. Scotland won both regular season games against Lee County, having taken the first matchup in Laurinburg back on March 21 in a 10-0 final.

The Scots scored three runs in the top of the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and eight in the fourth. Lee County got their run in the bottom of the fifth.

Scotland outhit the Yellow Jackets 12-3 in the game. Lee County committed four errors while the Scots committed two.

Kinsey Hamilton went 3-4 batting with two RBIs and two runs scored while Addison Johnson also went 3-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Dawson Blue went 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Avery Stutts pitched all five innings and allowed just one unearned run while striking out 10 batters. She threw 93 pitches (61 strikes) to the 23 batters she faced.

The Scots will have a quick turnaround and head to Freedom Christian Academy for a meeting with the Patriots on Tuesday night. The game will start at 6:30 p.m.

SAU softball loses twice at home to Bluefield

The Knights dropped two home contests to the Rams on Monday afternoon, losing the first game 10-1 and the second contest (nine innings) 10-8. St. Andrews falls to 3-35 (0-24 in conference games) on the season with the two losses (22 straight overall) while Bluefield improves to 12-22 (3-17 against conference opponents) with the two wins (four straight overall).

In the first game, the Rams got five runs in the top of the first, one in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth. The Knights got their lone run in the bottom of the third. Bluefield outhit St. Andrews in the game 10-4 while the Knights also committed four errors.

Brianna Sloan went 2-2 batting with a run scored while Tess Ruschman went 1-2 with the team’s lone RBI. Valentina Jara also added a hit and went 1-3.

In the second contest, Bluefield got three runs in the first, two in the third, one in the seventh, two in the eighth and two in the ninth. St. Andrews got two in the fourth, four in the sixth and two in the eighth. The Rams outhit the Knights 14-7.

Riley Neilson went 2-3 batting and led the team in RBIs with three. Ruschman went 2-5 with two runs scored.

St. Andrews will stay at home for a doubleheader on Wednesday against Truett McConnell. The games will start at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.